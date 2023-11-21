Share Facebook

Gaming Corps has announced a new partnership with Betway covering four African territories.

The deal will now allow Betway customers in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia to access Gaming Corps’ full games suite.

Hailee Cook, Product Manager at Betway Group, highlighted: “We are always looking for ways to grow and improve our online casino offering, and adding Gaming Corps’ high-quality suite of games will certainly help us do that.

“I’m very excited to offer these games to our players and I look forward to hosting more Gaming Corps titles at Betway as they continue to produce first-class content.”

The SuperGroup-owned operator praised Gaming Corps for its ‘first-class’ crash, mine, table and slot titles, as well as itsPlinko games.

Betway will also offer some of Gaming Corps’ successes this year, such as Raging Zeus Mines, Wild Woof, Super Hot Stacks, and more recently Lobster Hotpot.

Meanwhile, described as a ‘high profile partnership’, the portfolio also includes classic Gaming Corps titles like Jet Lucky 2 and Coin Miner.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Betway Group; one of the most recognisable names in online gaming. It will be a pleasure to offer our renowned portfolio of games to Betway’s players in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia,” added Danielle Calafato, Gaming Corps’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“This is a significant step forward for Gaming Corps as part of our efforts to grow our brand in Africa, and we hope to bring our expanding list of games to more players across the region. I’m very excited about our upcoming plans and look forward to sharing more in due course.”

Earlier this month, BetGames also agreed a deal with Betway to provide a trio of games branded for its African operation, strengthening the partnership between the two.

This deal now allows for players in the continent to gain access to Roulette, Penalties, as well as a crash game.