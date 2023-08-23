Sportradar to distribute betting and media data for US Soccer

Sportradar has been named the latest partner of US Soccer in the aim of enhancing the federation’s data and content.

In detail, the long-term deal – covering both US and international markets – gives the sports technology company exclusive rights to collect, licence and distribute the sport’s official betting and media data.

Meanwhile, Sportradar has also won the exclusive distribution rights for live AV streaming of US Soccer competitions for betting purposes.

Available outside of the US, Sportradar’s official provider designation will enable US Soccer to commercialise its data and content through Sportradar’s global network.

Eric Conrad, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Content at Sportradar, said: “The profile of soccer globally across both the men’s and women’s game is the highest it’s ever been.

“At this important moment for the sport, this partnership reflects the shared commitment we have with US Soccer to bring the sport to a larger audience both domestically and on an international level.

“We know that when fans place bets on a game, their interest in the sport intensifies. I am confident that our scale, technology and leadership in the market will position us to effectively monetise these rights with a strong focus on future value creation.”

The pair will also collaborate on the development of bespoke data-driven solutions in the aim of deepening existing fan relationships, attracting and engaging the ‘next generation’ of National Team supporters and increasing opportunities for monetisation.

The partnership covers more than 111 matches per year across US Men’s (USMNT) and Women’s (USWNT) National Team competitions, including the SheBelieves Cup and the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

“The partnership with Sportradar is massive for US Soccer,” added Ross Moses, Vice President of Business Ventures of US Soccer.

“The incredible youth and diversity that strengthen the USMNT and USWNT are just as evident in our fan bases, and this is an obvious area – not only gaming but technology broadly – to accelerate the growth of our sport and connect new partners to important growth demographics.

US Soccer will also engage Sportradar’s Integrity Services for bet monitoring through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Services, Integrity Audit, and Education & Prevention, including anti-match fixing workshops.

“It’s well recognised that the next four years are an unprecedented opportunity for American soccer, and partnering with an industry leader like Sportradar sets an amazing foundation for US Soccer to protect the integrity of the sport while engaging a competitive and fast-evolving marketplace,” Moses concluded.

The news comes shortly after Sportradar’s CONMEBOL collaboration as the company aims to further its commitment to being an innovative sports technology and betting partner for football.

Its global football partners now include FIFA, UEFA, CONMEBOL, Bundesliga and the Asian Football Confederation.