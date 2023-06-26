Betclic becomes UFC’s first betting partner in ‘three main markets’

Share Facebook

Betclic has announced an exclusive partnership to become the official betting partner of UFC in France, Poland and Portugal.

The mixed martial arts promotion is the European operator’s first global organisation that it has ever collaborated with, the pair reported. The deal also marks UFC’s first official betting partner in the three individual countries.

Nicolas Béraud, Managing Director of Betclic, stated: “We are delighted to be UFC’s first partner in our three main markets, France, Portugal and Poland. UFC has accomplished amazing things in developing the sport of MMA.

“It is at the core of our mission to promote and partner with emerging sports and enhance fans’ passion.

“With this partnership, we will offer them a new experience with increased interactivity during UFC events and some surprises for UFC Fight Night Paris on September 2!”

The gambling company will also be the presenting partner for the upcoming Paris event this year. UFC hosted its first event in France last year, following the legalisation of the sport in 2020.

France isn’t the only market to legalise the sport, with the UFC betting ban also being lifted from Ontario earlier in 2023.

“France is an incredibly important market to the UFC,” added Nicholas Smith, UFC Vice President Global Partnerships. “Throughout the company’s hard work to have the sport of MMA recognised, one of our main objectives was to create impactful and meaningful partnerships with local organisations.

“We are looking forward to working alongside Betclic to enhance our fans’ online gambling experience and bring some exciting activations to our upcoming event in Paris.”