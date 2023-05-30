STATSCORE responds to cricket data demand via Tamil Nadu Premier League

Share Facebook

STATSCORE has announced an upcoming data coverage deal for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Described as one of India’s most prestigious regional cricket competitions, the news follows the recently concluded IPL season which provided bookmakers with profits, further boosted by STATSCORE’s live data coverage of all 74 matchups.

Adam Działach, Product Manager at STATSCORE, said: “Recognising the growing interest in cricket coverage, we are delighted to extend our top-quality sports data and statistics offer to include the Tamil Nadu Premier League, catering to the needs of cricket enthusiasts, sportsbooks, and media organisations alike.”

The success of the IPL has continued to fuel the need for more cricket data, not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in markets such as Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The TNPL, held annually in Tamil Nadu, showcases teams representing various cities and districts within the state and is described as a platform for local cricketers to gain exposure at the domestic level.

STATSCORE’s coverage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be facilitated through a network of scouts, providing low-latency TV-based coverage.

The comprehensive data deal, the TNPL outlined, will include key incidents, ball-by-ball updates, scores, strike rates, run rates, boundaries, wicket updates and more.

“This fast and reliable scouting data empowers bookmakers to create flexible offers while ensuring the security of their businesses,” a statement read.

In addition to cricket, STATSCORE’s ScoutsFeed platform currently covers further sports such as football, American football, baseball, basketball, tennis and volleyball.