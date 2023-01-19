Betsson becomes title sponsor of Chilean First Division football

Share Facebook

Betsson has announced its sponsorship of the Chilean First Division football league, in partnership with the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP).

The agreement, signed on the eve of the upcoming season of the Campeonato Nacional, will see the league rebranded as the Campeonato Betsson.

Ronni Hartvig, Chief Commercial Officer of the Betsson Group, commented: “Through this latest collaboration, we are steadfastly reinforcing our commitment to support the development of football in Chile.

“It is evident that the advantages of this partnership are mutual, as these alliances allow the tournament to advance and flourish, while also enabling our brand to strengthen its preeminent position within the region.”

Furthermore, the partnership looks to express the operator’s commitment to supporting the development of sports at a ‘local level’.

This new deal builds on the success of gambling firm’s previous alliance with the ANFP, which includes the sponsorship of the Ascenso Betsson tournament during the 2022 season, as well as the support for other tournaments on the continent such as the men’s Copa America in 2021 and the women’s in 2022.

“We are pleased to sign this alliance with Betsson and are confident that the agreement will serve to enhance the promotion and development of Chilean football and of our tournament,” added ANFP President, Pablo Milad.

“We look forward to the 2023 competition, set to commence this Friday, which we are sure will be a highly engaging and captivating experience for the fans, as a result of the high stakes and the clubs’ efforts to be the leading contenders.”

Additionally, the pair have said that various actions to promote responsible gaming will be introduced.

The news shortly follows the bookmaker’s extension of its partnership with The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) for another four years.