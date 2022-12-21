Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional betting breaches by FA

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

England’s FA has confirmed that Premier League striker Ivan Toney has been charged with 30 violations of its Rule E8.

The Brentford FC forward faces a charge of misconduct due to placing bets on professional football whilst an active player, which is strictly prohibited under the aforementioned rule.

News of allegations against Toney were first broken in early November, after which the player confirmed that he was assisting the FA in its enquiries.

He was subsequently accused of violating the association’s betting regulations 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2022. The FA now accuses him of a further 30 breaches between 13 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

Of the 30 new allegations against Toney, none of the bets were placed when he was a Premier League player – he played for Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United during this period.

However, the FA strictly prohibits players from the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One and League Two, National League, National League North and South and Trident Leagues from betting on the game.

Toney could subsequently face a potential ban from professional football as a result, or alternatively a suspension and a fine.

In January of last year England and Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier was handed a £70,000 fine and 10-week ban by the FA for encouraging friends to bet on his transfer to Atletico Madrid.