Betfred sponsors ‘long-standing rivalry’ Heavyweight fight Fury vs Chisora

Betfred is set to become a main sponsor of the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship fight which sees Tyson Fury take on Derek Chisora.

The clash will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December, whilst promotions company Frank Warren and Queensberry announced the bookmaker’s sponsorship.

“I am delighted to be the title sponsor of this WBC World Heavyweight Championship fight,” highlighted Betfred Founder, Fred Done.

“It is the heavyweight division that really captures the attention of both the public and punters alike and I am really looking forward to another great battle between Fury and Chisora at the fantastic Tottenham Hotspur stadium.”

The WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion will defend his titles against long-standing rival Chisora live on BT Box Office in the UK and Ireland, and ESPN+ in America, with the fight also being broadcast across several other territories.

Over 60,000 fans will be in attendance for Fury’s third WBC title defence at the new home of Tottenham Hotspur.

This week, Betfred also announced that the group has committed to procuring 5,000 new Vantage cabinets from Inspired Entertainment as part of a five-year contract signed between the two parties.

Vantage, the latest edition to the Inspired VLT family which also includes Eclipse and Valor, is powered by an intelligent operating system that drives player game recommendations based on their playing sessions.

The operator has committed to the procurement of these server-based, gaming-ready cabinets throughout 2023.