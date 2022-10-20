me88 joins fists with McGregor to engage more fight enthusiasts

Share Facebook

Asian online betting platform, me88, has revealed that Conor McGregor will be representing the company as the official brand ambassador in Southeast Asia.

McGregor, an Irish professional mixed martial artist fighter and former UFC double-champion, will promote the operator across the region and engage in various digital marketing activities to increase brand awareness.

me88’s spokesperson, James Snider, said: “We are excited to work closely with Conor McGregor, with his dynamic presence as a fighter and personality and are looking forward to collaborating with him to engage more fight enthusiasts in the region on our platform.”

Also known as ‘The Notorious,’ McGregor is the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. He headlined five of the top six highest selling pay-per-view events, and also fought in the biggest fight in combat sports history against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

The fighter said in a statement: “It is an honour to join fists with me88 to help them expand their brand in Southeast Asia.

“I am very excited to be a part of more of their marketing initiatives as a brand ambassador, as well as to interact with more sports fans in the region and share my experience and knowledge in the field.”

This deal was made in partnership with global sports and entertainment agency and Conor McGregor’s management team, Paradigm Sports, along with Outlast Sports Entertainment, for me88.

Paradigm Sports Group SVP, Azhar Muhammad Saul, concluded: “The markets in Asia have long held a special place for not only sports and martial arts, but for Conor as well.

“The partnership with me88, enables this massive market to engage deeper with the increasing appetite around online gaming. In such a competitive market, we wanted to collaborate with a platform that wants to win.”