Mansion Sports heads to international development goals with Pau FC

Mansion Sports has been signed as a premium partner of French football club, Pau FC, beginning this month.

The firm will gain ‘prominent exposure’ for its branding, including on the players’ jersey and training kit as well as its logo at the stadium grandstand.

A sports entertainment company with a focus in Asia, Mansion Sports operates three igaming brands – Mansion Casino, Casino.com and Slots Heaven – and is a sponsor of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

“We are happy to have a football club rich in history such as Pau FC to become part of the Mansion Sports family,” added General Manager of Mansion Sports Entertainment, Sunil Jamthani. “We promise to deliver only the best to our esteemed partners.”

Pau Football Club Owner, Bernard Laporte-Fray, commented: “We are delighted to realise today a new step in our international development through the partnership with Mansion Sports.

“This new cooperation opens the club’s doors to a new territory with great potential, which augurs rich exchanges both in human and structural terms.”

Furthermore, the collaboration also sees the French team promoted in the Asian markets where Mansion Sports has a presence.

The team currently sit 14th in France’s second division, and have won two out of their last three games this month. They next take on FC Metz at the start of October.