Stats Perform extends betting data deal with LaLiga

In an extension of its agreement with the Spanish top-flight, Stats Perform has announced a new five-year partnership with LaLiga, covering multiple aspects of data distribution.

The long-term strategic deal allows the sports data and analytics company to continue collecting and distributing LaLiga data to betting firms, fantasy sports providers, broadcasters, publishers and teams until 2028.

Using its Opta data product, Stats Perform will collect live official data and player stats from 800 matches per season and distribute them to the aforementioned stakeholders as well as across the league’s own digital platforms and sponsors.

Alex Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Stats Perform, commented: “The new deal demonstrates LaLiga’s commitment to growing its global appeal and providing a best-in-class experience for their fans.

“We’re delighted and proud to be able to continue to bring such a high level of sports entertainment to our global media and betting partners and their customers.”

With regards to sports betting, Stats Perform has retained rights to live video stream distribution of LaLiga fixtures to betting operators in international markets, via the ‘Bet LiveStreams’ offering.

In pursuit of greater bettor engagement, as well as wider fan interactions, the firm will use Opta data on LaLiga broadcast, digital and social platforms, including AI-driven analytics and predictions.

Lastly, Stats Perform’s PressBox Graphics platform – enhanced earlier this year – will also play a role in engagement activities, generating visual assets for the league and its sponsors to ‘extend fan interest’ throughout fixtures and seasons.

Melcior Soler, Audiovisual Director, LaLiga, added: “Stats Perform’s unrivalled collection expertise, distribution and famous Opta brand means quality experiences for LaLiga fans and bettors.

“Their focus on innovation and AI will shed new light and tell new stories about how we play, immersing our local and global audiences more deeply in the game. Stats Perform is the perfect partner for a forward-thinking league like us.”

The partnership further strengthens Stats Perform’s standing as a data provider in European and global sports, as well as that of its Opta data product, having partnered with ‘four of the big five leagues’ and most recently the Rugby League World Cup.