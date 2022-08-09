Stats Perform’s ‘reliable history’ lands RLWC2021 data partnership

Share Facebook

Stats Perform has been named the official data provider for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021), taking place 15 October – 19 November 2022.

The sports data and AI technology company will provide Opta data to support the competition and partners in creating ‘unique experiences’ for audiences across media, brands and sponsors.

Stats Perform will collect and distribute official RLWC2021 data and video for use by team analysts and media outlets across all 61 matches, including World Cup Wheelchair fixtures for the first time.

Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer, Stats Perform, commented: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Rugby League World Cup 2021 and be a part of powering the first Rugby League World Cup that encompasses the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions within one tournament.

“Stats Perform has a long history of growing Rugby League globally through our market leading data, content, and distribution, and this deal is yet another milestone in Stats Perform’s commitment to supporting the expansion of the sport across the globe.”

Furthermore, the agreement looks to reinforce the tournament’s commitment to ensuring that media and technology partners covering the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair matches are provided with high quality data to ‘bring every match to life’.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, added: “The RLWC2021 is committed to making a real impact in communities, and one of the ways we can support this is by delivering the best possible experiences for our passionate fans, along with supplying our partners and teams with the highest quality match data.”

“Stats Perform have been appointed as our official data supplier, due to their longevity and reliable history in the industry. I look forward to working with them as they help us deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League World Cup in history.”

Stats Perform’s operations in rugby have seen activity in both league and union, with the firm partnering with USA Rugby last year, which utisies the firm’s team performance tools and data to monitor players around the world and guide the team’s match preparation and analysis.