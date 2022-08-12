RushBet expands LaLiga partnership to provide ‘top-tier’ content

Share Facebook

RushBet and LaLiga have announced that they are now expanding their wagering partnership throughout the continent.

The RushBet sportsbook, operated by US gambling firm Rush Street Interactive (RSI), is teaming up with the Spanish league in an exclusive deal.

Extended through the next three football seasons, the enhanced partnership with focus on Latin America, particularly Colombia, where RushBet holds a local licence.

“LaLiga is one of the most popular leagues across the globe, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our valued customers up close to this important league,” said Valentin Birnstein, General Manager of RSI Colombia.

“We are committed to providing RushBet players with top-tier content and high-quality entertainment, and expanding our partnership with LaLiga helps to achieve those objectives.”

Additionally, RushBet gains access to ex-LaLiga players (ambassadors). The deal has also promised to provide exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with these ambassadors.

Furthermore, the top-flight league has outlined that the firm will receive merchandise such as jerseys and balls from teams and offer them to customers at sports bars, branding events and other giveaways.

“This new expanded agreement will bring LaLiga even closer to our fans, sharing all the excitement and emotion that LaLiga has to offer,” said Oscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga.

“As our fans know we have played with passion for many years, now, we are thrilled to share all the adrenaline of LaLiga with RushBet’s customers in Colombia and other countries.”

The operator continues its strategy to grow its brand in the region by broadening the benefits available to customers in additional countries besides Colombia.