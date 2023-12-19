EveryMatrix enters Michigan via RSI deal

Share Facebook

EveryMatrix has officially launched in Michigan through a partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

The deal will see the online gaming company will integrate the games from EveryMatrix into BetRivers, an RSI-operated platform.

Erik Nyman, EveryMatrix Americas President, commented: “We’re delighted to go live in Michigan, yet another significant iGaming state and in particular to go live with our valued partners at Rush Street Interactive.

“We look forward to both maximising our content and aggregation offering here in 2024 and beyond.”

This builds upon an existing relationship between the two parties, which work together to offer players online casino slot content in other global markets including in Latin America on the RushBet platform.

“This year has seen EveryMatrix further extend our US presence in new states and with a series of tier one brands and we look forward to both maximising our content and aggregation offering here in 2024 and beyond,” addedNyman.

EveryMatrix has been working to build up a strong presence in the US throughout 2023 as it eyes the country as a key region for future growth.

The supplier is currently licensed in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia, while it is also undertaking the regulatory process in Pennsylvania.

Richard Schwartz, CEO at Rush Street Interactive, concluded: “RSI is thrilled to extend our partnership with EveryMatrix and we’re pleased to lead its entry into Michigan for the first time.

“We are always excited to offer our BetRivers players new immersive and entertaining gaming experiences and we’re confident gaming enthusiasts in the Great Lake state will enjoy these new games.”