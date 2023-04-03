BetMakers deepens European reach with 1/ST Content US racing deal

Share Facebook

BetMakers and 1/ST Content have signed a non-binding agreement targeting several international markets, with the UK and Ireland highlighted in particular.

The partnership will focus on delivery of BetMakers’ North American horse racing content to established global betting markets, distributed via the Australia-based firm’s Global Racing Network.

This will include fixtures from race tracks such as Kentucky Downs, Charles Town, Mahoning Valley, Penn National, Sam Houston, Zia Park and Monmouth Park.

BetMakers’ Chief Executive Officer, Jake Henson, said: “The partnership with 1/ST Content is designed to be an important addition to BetMakers’ Global Racing Network, further broadening our global racing distribution base with a strong and credible partner in expansive markets, which can deliver enhanced returns to our racetrack partners.”

The agreement will commence on 1 May, and see the aforementioned races incorporated into 1/ST Content’s broadcast schedule, including Sky Sports Racing in the UK and Ireland.

Part of The Stronach Group, 1/ST Content has been building up a strong portfolio of US horse racing material, delivering the content to wagering partners such as the UK Tote Group.

Meanwhile, BetMakers – which has also been establishing a foothold in both the US and Europe from its founding market of Australia – also made an announcement regarding its board.

Henson – who became CEO in a board shakeup in January, replacing Todd Buckingham, who transitioned to the role of Chief Growth Officer – used the 1/ST Content announcement to comment on another major change to BetMakers senior leadership.

This is that Christian Stuart, CEO of the company’s North American business, will depart from his position on 6 April 2023, having overseen agreements with a range of racecourses and bookmakers on the continent, such as Penn National Gaming.

“On behalf of BetMakers’ board and wider international leadership team, we would like to thank Christian for his service and commitment during his time in the business,” Henson continued.

“We wish him all the best for his next challenge, of which I’m confident he will be a tremendous asset.”

Matt Davey, BetMakers Chairman – who also assumed his current role in the January board reshuffle – highlighted the contribution that Stuart made to the group’s international growth.

“Whilst we are still in the early phase of our restructuring, I am pleased to see the progress the team has made both internally and with our key industry stakeholders,” he added.

“At our core, we rely on great technology and strong relationships, which Christian has delivered well on both fronts. I am proud of what he has achieved during his time with us.”

To better accommodate its diverse staff base, BetMakers will relocate its headquarters to Melbourne, where a number of its executive officers, including CEO Henson, are currently based.

In another change to BetMakers’ senior leadership, Davey announced that the executive team has gained a new member in Chelsey Abbott, who will become Chief People Officer.

Davey concluded: “This is an incredibly well-deserved promotion, and we are excited about the positive impact that Chelsey will make in this new capacity.

“As Chief People Officer, Chelsey will centralise the global People & Culture team and continue to drive the development and execution of our People and Culture strategy.

“She will also play a crucial role in shaping BetMakers’ capability by driving an engaging workplace culture that empowers our employees to thrive.”

Following its board changes and new deal with 1/ST Content, BetMakers will, as outlined by Davey, focus on its objective to ‘execute on market expansion and a relentless focus on optimising our business’.