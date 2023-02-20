William Hill sponsors three races as official betting partner of Grand National

William Hill has become the official betting partner of the Randox Grand National Festival as a part of a three-year deal.

The bookmaker is also being named the sponsor of three ITV-televised races during the three-day Festival at Aintree from 13 – 15 April 2023.

These include the Grade 1 William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday, the William Hill Handicap Hurdle on Friday and the Grade 3 William Hill Handicap Chase on Saturday, the race before the Randox Grand National.

William Hill Head of Sponsorship, Social & PR, Daryl West, stated: “The Grand National Festival at Aintree is one of the pinnacles of the National Hunt calendar and we are delighted to be involved as the official betting partner for the next three years.

“Horseracing is a vital part of our heritage, and it was an easy decision for us to support not just the biggest race in the sport, but a huge event in the annual sporting calendar.”

The operator already has a presence at the Liverpool track with a number of on-course shops.

“William Hill is synonymous with horse racing in this country so we are thrilled they are going to be involved with our flagship meeting at Aintree for the next three years,” concluded Dickon White, Aintree & North West Regional Director at The Jockey Club.

The latest sponsorship deal follows the recent signing of former jump jockey and 2003 National winner Barry Geraghty.

The former jockey now offers his thoughts and stories in the horse racing industry on a weekly basis, beginning with this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival, while also providing daily newspaper previews during the season’s major meetings.

Geraghty joins the likes of Sir AP McCoy, Leonna Mayor and Nick Luck among the betting firm’s portfolio of brand ambassadors.