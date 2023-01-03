Share Facebook

Uruguayan racecourse Hipodromo Nacional de Maroñas has added a sponsorship caveat to its long-running partnership with SIS (Sports Information Services).

The Milton Keynes-based firm’s Americas-focused SIS Content Services division will now serve as the naming sponsor of the Gran Premio José Pedro Ramírez, taking place at the Montevideo racetrack on 6 January.

Also included are the Gran Premio General Artigas and Gran Premio Anniversary events, building on SIS’s role as the Hipodromo’s exclusive global distributor of pictures and data, as well as agreements with Latin America-facing operators such as Codere.

Michele Fischer, Vice President of SIS Content Services, said: “We have a long-standing and fruitful partnership with Codere and Hipodromo Nacional de Maroñas racetrack. It is fantastic to have the opportunity to sponsor a race on the most important racing day in Uruguay.

“This sponsorship shows that we are keen to support our valued partner within a region that continues to be important for SIS.”

SIS emphasised that the deal underlines its Latin American commitments, having moved to bolster its presence in the region via deals with racecourses and betting firms.

Moving to close 2022 with a strong position in South America, the live betting content supplier signed an agreement with Estelarbet in early December, marking its first partnership in Chile.

Ramon Rionda, Vice President of Racing at Codere, added: “We have enjoyed a successful partnership with SIS at all of our tracks and it’s great to have extended that alliance with a sponsorship on our prized Gran Premio José Pedro Ramírez day. Partnering with SIS enables us to share this historic race day with racing fans all over the world.”