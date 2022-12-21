Checkd Media produces weekly horse racing show for William Hill

Share Facebook

William Hill has continued its collaboration with betting and gaming publisher Checkd Media, which will produce a weekly horse racing programme for the operator.

Focused on National Hunt racing, The Inside Track is ‘geared towards’ the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, and will be distributed across Checkd Media brand The Winners Enclosure social channels, including latest news and views about the upcoming event.

The programme will also be made audible on 888-owned William Hill’s YouTube channel, featuring a series of exclusive boosted bets up to Cheltenham day-one on 14 March.

Will Tyrrell, Checkd Media Director of UK Media, remarked: “The Inside Track is a show that’s packed with insight and tips and which aims to provide racing fans with all of the information they need to prepare for next year’s Cheltenham Festival.

“With guests of the calibre of Sir AP McCoy on board, we are sure that it will prove to be another big hit for our long-term operator partner William Hill, while also providing similar excellent KPIs to those achieved recently for No Tippy Tappy Football.”

A content breakdown sees regular host Kate Tracey and The Winners Enclosure racing analyst James Mackie joined by a special guest each week, with Sir AP McCoy, Andrew Thornton and Sam Twiston-Davies confirmed so far.

The duo’s decision to expand the partnership follows the success of the ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’ programme, which was distributed across Checkd’s Footy Accumulators social media channels during the recent tournament.

Featuring former England manager Sam Allardyce and covering each round of the World Cup across eight episodes, the show generated 14 million social media impressions and garnered 1.41 million views.

Daryl West, Head of Sponsorship, Social and PR at William Hill, said: “We saw from the success of No Tippy Tappy Football how Checkd is able to bring together expert opinion, tips and insights around major sporting events and with that in mind, it’s fantastic to be able to launch The Inside Track.

“We had no hesitation in asking Checkd to produce the show and expect the content to prove very popular with racing enthusiasts as we get closer to the biggest event on the UK calendar.”