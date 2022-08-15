SBC News ITV becomes exclusive home of LaLiga in the UK

ITV becomes exclusive home of LaLiga in the UK

Jessie Sale August 15, 2022 Europe, Football, Latest News, Retail, UK Comments Off on ITV becomes exclusive home of LaLiga in the UK

ITV has entered into an agreement with LaLiga to broadcast the Spanish top-flight live and free-to-air.

Ten LaLiga matches per season will be shown exclusively on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub, starting from this current season up to and including 2024/25.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “This deal ensures free-to-air coverage for all football fans of one of the most entertaining leagues in the world. 

“The deal with Premier Sports will give fans the chance to see some of the most iconic clubs and world-class players in action live on ITV.” 

The UK rights will see teams such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid appearing in the games.

ITV’s first LaLiga match sees Real Sociedad take on FC Barcelona this Sunday following a deal with rights holders Premier Sports. Coverage will begin on ITV4 at 8:30pm, with kick-off at 9pm.

ITV’s matches will also be available on Premier Sports and LaLigaTV where all other available live games will be broadcast.

Alfredo Bermejo, Director of Digital Strategy at La Liga, highlighted that the move is another step for the league in its aim of building new audiences and ‘bringing football to viewers everywhere’.

