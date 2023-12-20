Mecca Bingo to sponsor ITV’s Loose Women in 2024

Share Facebook

Mecca Bingo has bolstered its UK brand coverage by becoming the lead sponsor of ITV’s Loose Women, beginning in January 2024.

Broadcast on weekdays from 12:30 to 13:30, Loose Women is the principal daytime panel show of ITV, which attracts an estimated daily audience of 3 million viewers.

On air since 1999, Loose Women serves as ITV’s longest-running talk show, allowing its panel and guests to discuss all current affairs, politics, and celebrity gossip.

The announcement follows a successful 8-month period with Mecca as the official bingo partner of the show, including the launch of an exclusive Loose Women-themed bingo game online at Mecca Bingo.

Mecca Bingo has launched its exclusive Loose Women themed jackpot, offering players additional chances to win big prizes as well as the popular ‘Bingo Bestie’ feature which pairs players up to increase their chances of winning.

Stewart MacKay, director of acquisition for Mecca Bingo, commented on the sponsorship: “We’re delighted to become headline sponsors of such an iconic show. Just like the Loose Women panelists, our customers love to keep up with current trends and news, so the opportunity to become headline sponsor was a natural progression from our existing partnership.

The opportunities this new campaign presents will enable us to reach a significant UK audience and fans of the show across multiple touchpoints, including social channels.”

Mecca Bingo’s sponsorship of Loose Women will be supported by marketing agency IMA-HOME, tasked with engaging Loose Women’s diverse audience, across ITV media and online platforms.

Alex Uprichard, Managing Director at IMA-HOME, comments: “We’re confident the sponsorship will really get to the heart of what matters for Mecca’s audience; by providing valuable opportunities for conversation and connection. The journey is just beginning.”

ITV Executive Producer, Sue Walton, added: “We are delighted that Mecca will be Loose Women sponsors in 2024. The existing bingo partnership has brought the iconic Loose Women brand to Mecca Bingo’s online players, and the headline sponsorship is a great way of further cementing our relationship by enabling Mecca to reach our highly engaged audience.”