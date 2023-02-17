Xtremepush to hyper personalise Chalkline games

Share Facebook

Xtremepush, the customer engagement platform for player retention in the sports betting and gaming industry, has entered into a new collaboration this week with North American free-to-play sports prediction platform, Chalkline.

A statement from Xtremepush outlined that the partnership will give operators and affiliates access to a “solution that combines hyper-personalized omni-channel messaging around live and pre-match prediction games”.

It added: “The unique combination of Xtremepush and Chalkline’s technical capabilities provides shared clients with a means of identifying and cultivating players with a high affinity for a particular sports, team or player with an eye towards improved bettor engagement, retention and increased lifetime value.”

Chalkline’s BettorGames technology empowers igaming clients to build their database of new players and deepen relationships with existing players by delivering free-to-play engagement with real prizes while the real game on the field is played.

Daniel Kustelski, CEO & Co-founder at Chalkline said: Chalkline games produce masses of valuable first-party data, which Xtremepush can use to immediately deliver more content and offers that enhance the game experience for customers around their favorite teams and players.”

Xtremepush’s proprietary platform enables clients to engage bettors with targeted content, including Chalkline games, across their preferred channels and at the time they are most likely to convert.

Chalkline games can be distributed through all Xtremepush engagement channels across App, Web, Email and SMS as part of its multichannel marketing solution.

Robbie Sexton, Director of Partnerships at Xtremepush said: “We are absolutely delighted to have teamed up with Chalkline. Free-to-play games deliver the ability for operators and affiliates to scalably build permission-based marketing relationships with new players and expand relationships with existing players. We see terrific alignment and opportunities as our products continue to evolve to serve the market.”