Xtremepush partnership a ‘game changer’ for Low6

Low6 will elevate its player communication strategy after agreeing a new “‘game changing” partnership with Xtremepush.

Under the terms of the deal, the two firms will work to deliver real-time personalised communications with the aim of promoting more relevant games and messages to Low6’s player base.

Brandon Asgeirsson, Senior Account Executive at Xtremepush, said: “Low6 is a seriously impressive business with a lot of marquee brands under their belt. The opportunity to work alongside them has been an absolute pleasure and incredibly beneficial for both parties.

“We love the relationship we have built with them and can’t wait to see it continue to flourish in the future.”

Upon announcing the agreement, Low6 noted that it is currently working with Xtremepush to reach its players via app notifications, email and SMS. The company believes that this revamped deal will help “drive Low6 to the top of the industry through this way of communicating”.

Josh Turk, Chief Marketing Officer at Low6, added: “Using Xtremepush as our customer communications provider has helped us strengthen our foothold in the gaming industry.

“The ability to understand players on a deeper level and send personalised multi-channel campaigns is a complete game changer. Without a sophisticated provider like Xtremepush, we would be falling behind our competitors.”