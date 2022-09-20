Share Facebook

CRM marketing solution provider Optimove has secured its latest major betting partnership, signing an agreement with bet365.

The Stoke-based international betting operator is undertaking a ‘strategic investment’ in scaling retention marketing efforts and maximising player lifetime value, identifying both as growth drivers for its business.

Terms of the partnership – the first time bet365 has collaborated with a third-party vendor – include provision of Optimove’s AI-mapped CRM solution, as the operator seeks to transform its marketing efforts and scale its sportsbook.

Alex Sefton, Chief Marketing Officer at bet365, said: “bet365 continues to build an industry leading sports and gaming product, and the business believes the time is right to complement the platform with best of breed third party technology.

“With Optimove we have done just this. This deal heralds a change in direction for bet365, but also the start of a long-term partnership working with Optimove to grow our business. We are at the start of something genuinely exciting for bet365 and I don’t think we could have found a better partner.”

Additional areas of focus for the partnership include player segment management, orchestration of real-time and scheduled multinational campaigns, and measurement of player interaction incremental value.

Key capabilities Optimove aims to improve for bet365 include:

Creating ‘enriched customer profiles’, creating a ‘single customer view’ by utilising multi source customer data.

Multichannel personalisation and orchestration, managing multi channel campaigns and delivering personalised customer communication

A /continuous optimisation loop’, measuring the ‘incremental uplift’ of campaigns and strategy to optimise CRM performance.

The partnership marks a significance for Optimove since its acquisition of Graphyte, an automated personalisation studio, in order to bolster its CRM marketing platform’s personalisation and machine learning capabilities.

In the months since the acquisition, the company has signed similar partnerships with the likes of Light & Wonder and Lottomatica, as both firms sought to strengthen their CRM marketing strategies.

“We’re thrilled to be selected by bet365 as their CRM Marketing solution,” said Motti Colman, Senior Director of Sales at Optimove.

“Working together, this is a true super team. As a company that is known for keeping most of its tech in house, this is a huge move by bet365 to go out to a third-party provider.

“We’re proud to have been chosen and humbled by bet365’s belief in our ability to deliver. I am certain that the work we accomplish together over the coming years will be groundbreaking and will help catapult bet365 into a new era of growth.”