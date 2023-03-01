Better Collective strikes betting media partnership with Goal 

Share Facebook

Better Collective continues to expand its B2B services, having entered into an exclusive agreement to support global football media publisher Goal.

Launching the partnership on 1 March, Better Collective has been charged with providing new commercial sports betting content, tech and data insights for Goal domains, which attract an average of 64m monthly visitors.

The partnership was struck with Footballco, the owner of Goal, with Better Collective services initially deployed for English, Spanish and Portuguese audiences.

Footballco announced: “Goal is one of the world’s most popular digital soccer destinations and going forward will also include a betting section with high quality sports content, data insights, betting odds and analysis, run by Better Collective.”

Goal will become the first football-specific and digitally dedicated partner to use Better Collective commercial media services.

Of significance, Better Collective continues to grow its B2B media services, in which the company has established its success via heritage news outlets The Daily Telegraph and New York Post

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder & CEO of Better Collective, said: “Partnering with such a well-recognised and renowned media like Goal perfectly aligns with our media partnership strategy and our overall strategy of becoming the Leading Digital Sports Media Group. There is no doubt in my mind that we will be able to benefit from each other’s expertise.”

James Lamon, EVP of Content & Operations for Footballco, added: “We understand football fans have a diverse range of interests that collectively form their passion for football. For many, betting is a part of that passion. We’re excited to work with Better Collective to offer our fans higher quality stats, analysis, and tips to enhance their betting experience.”