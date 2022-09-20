XB Net enhances betting services with Magic City Jai Alai deal

Share Facebook

XB Net has strengthened its global offering after securing a new “breakthrough deal” with the World Jai Alai League and Magic City Jai Alai in Miami.

The new agreement with the two Jai Alai entities will enable XB Net to further enhance its live-broadcast, data-feed and betting services. As a result, XB Net will offer live streaming, alongside precise pricing and data, for pari-mutuel Jai Alai games worldwide. This will be in addition to a number of head-to-head matches outside North America.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, commented: “Considering the relatable and transferable success of tennis as a betting product, and the breakthrough appeal of table-tennis during the pandemic, it was high time that Jai Alia was as well-served by recent gains in live data and automation.

“Magic City Jai Alai and XB Net have now achieved a step-change for fans of this sport, effortlessly blending live pictures with the live point-by-point tracking to create a seamless viewing and betting experience with far fewer market suspensions around the critical moments of any match.

“The aim is always to deliver a best-in-breed journey for operators and their players. Our feed harnesses bespoke pricing and data-feeds to provide the fastest feeds and lowest-latency data on the market, helping our operator partners to stay ahead of the game.

“Data and streaming are the spine of sportsbooks. Data is used to drive markets and add narrative to an event, while streaming remains crucial for customer engagement and retention.”

The Jai Alai product, XB Net explained, has been licensed by Miami’s local gaming authority, the Florida Division of Parimutuel Wagering, around video signal and data for the purposes of fixed-odds and commingled betting.

XB Net is confident that by working alongside Magic City Jai Alai, it can help drive further engagement with the sport. The company aims to stream a “robust timetable” of games, covering regular performances on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Players will be able to bet on pre-play and in-play markets on traditional fixed-odds winner, under-over total points, point-by-point, win place or show (based on team player numbers jai alai), or even try an exacta, trifecta, and quinella.

Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City, said: “We’re thrilled to sign this breakthrough deal with XB Net on a sport that has been largely overlooked for its international appeal and flexible benefits for retention.

“Magic City unveiled its innovative take on the sport of Jai-Alai by taking the best features of the “World’s Fastest Game”, combining them with a state-of-the-art Jai-Alai court, and marrying these to the skill-sets of University of Miami athletes. This key collaboration means fans old and new need not miss a minute of the action!”