UK Gambling joins ‘nation in mourning’ closing all Bank Holiday retail trade

UK betting shops, casinos and bingos will be closed on Monday 19 September, to observe and respect Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

This weekend, UK gambling’s biggest retail operators individually announced that they would follow high street counterparts and close retail trade on Monday 19 September – a Bank Holiday ordered by the government to host Queen Elizabeth’s service, procession and funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The management of Betfred, Ladbrokes Coral and William Hill confirmed the Bank Holiday closures of their betting shops.

Betfred issued a personal statement by Founder Fred Done, who mourned: “The Queen’s dedication and work ethic throughout her life is an inspiration to us all. If only there were more people like her, the world would be a better place.

“We reflect on Her Majesty’s passion for horse racing. Who could forget the scenes at Royal Ascot when she won the Gold Cup in 2013? And when England won the World Cup in 1966, she presented the trophy to captain Bobby Moore. Unforgettable moments that we will treasure forever.”

Joining a “nation in mourning”, Rank Group issued a statement confirming that its Grosvenor Casino and Mecca Bingo venues would be closed on Monday from 4 am to 6 pm.

Further Bank Holiday, casino and bingo venue closures were announced by Aspers Group, Buzz Bingo, Genting UK and Metropolitan Gaming.

The service of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 am and will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, Reverend David Hoyle MBE and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Following the service, a procession will begin to carry Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Westminster to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which will conclude with the Queen laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Philip.

Royal officials anticipate concluding all state funeral proceedings by 7:30 pm on Monday. The Mayor of London’s office and Transport for London (TFL) have forecasted over 1 million mourners to be in attendance of the Queen’s state funeral.