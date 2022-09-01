bet365 goes live in second US state following Colorado entry

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Stoke-based operator bet365 has strengthened its footprint in the North American market after entering its second US state, Colorado.

Having signed a 10-year agreement with Century Casinos, bettors across the Centennial State will gain access to “thousands of betting events and hundreds of in-play markets” via the bet365 site.

In addition, punters will also benefit from early payout offers, parlay bonuses and bet boosts – all of which will be available “across a variety of sports, alongside product features such as cash out and live streaming”.

The launch, bet365 said, comes at a perfect time for American football fans with the new NFL season due to start in the coming week.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to announce that the world’s favourite online sports betting brand will now be available to sports fans in Colorado.

“The season opening NFL weekend will provide new and eligible customers with the opportunity to experience bet365’s market leading In-Play product as well as enjoying our unrivalled New Customer Offer.”

In a statement announcing the move, the operator said it is confident that its marketing offers will prove popular across Colorado, following its successes in New Jersey earlier in the year.