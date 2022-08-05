bet365 refreshes FTP football suite with Incentive Games

Share Facebook

Ahead of the start of a new Premier League season, bet365 has once again bolstered its free-to-play (FTP) content with Incentive Games.

bet365 has launched the new FTP games of Golden Goals and the 6 Score Challenge, developed exclusively by Incentive Games for bet365 to engage wider football audiences.

Golden Goals is a daily retention game, where participating players collect soccer fixtures from Monday-to-Friday. Every time a fixture contains four or more goals, players earn ‘bet credits’, winning even more if 20 goals or more are scored across their weekly collection of fixtures.

The 6 Score Challenge is a jackpot-style score predictor game

with a twist. If the user correctly predicts all six scores, they win a massive jackpot.

John Gordon, CEO and Co-Founder of Incentive Games said: “It is a pleasure to work with bet365 on these amazing games. We are honoured to be working with such great people who understand the product.

“The daily retention game, Golden Goals, is going to be a game changer in the industry. While we have always had great success with our score predictor titles, the 6 Score Challenge is going to be the biggest of its kind in any industry.”

bet365 has worked with Incentive Games since 2021, with the Edinburgh-based studio charged with providing the bookmaker its bespoke FTP games suite.

Incentive Games FTP clients include FanDuel, Dafabet, Betsson and Virgin Bet.

“We are excited to give our consumers these innovative and best-in-class titles from Incentive Games,” read a bet365 statement.

“The data and analytics that goes into creating these games mean that we’re sure our users will love them around the world.”