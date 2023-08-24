GR8 Tech: you cannot apply broad brush strokes when it comes to personalisation

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Personalisation has become somewhat of a ‘word du jour’ for the iGaming industry as of late – bettors are demanding a more bespoke offering, and operators have been pulling out all of the stops to ensure they avoid providing a ‘one size fits all’ product.

But delivering a personalised experience is no easy feat, which is where GR8 Tech comes in.

According to Denys Parkhomenko, Chief Product Officer at GR8 Tech, getting the ‘personalised’ side of platform creation is key to ensuring long-term player retention. He explains how the iGaming solutions provider keeps up with an ever-changing list of player demands before explaining why it is taking a more boutique approach to platform development.

SBC News: Personalisation has become an increasingly popular topic within the iGaming industry as of late, particularly when it comes to platform creation. How does GR8 Tech ensure that its platform effectively meets the needs of its clients? What role does close collaboration play in doing this?

DP: The GR8 Tech platform has a sophisticated recommendation engine that works in the background to offer customised content to users according to their likes and interests. This guarantees that every user is provided with pertinent and captivating content.

The GR8 Tech platform builds a strong bond of loyalty with users by offering personalised experiences, which can create a deeper connection between them and the iGaming platform. This can lead to long-lasting relationships and higher customer lifetime value, making the platform an even more valuable asset for operators.

SBC News: Do you find that every operator has unique demands, or are there common requests from clients?

DP: Some are common, some are quite unique – however, within our personalisation framework, we’re well-prepared to fulfil both the standard needs of operators and more individualised requests.

Our architecture includes adaptable model settings that can be fine-tuned to meet a variety of distinct business scenarios. This adaptability allows us to cater to different business requirements effectively and create tailored solutions that meet operators’ specific needs.

SBC News: Given the growing demand for personalisation, how do you keep up with changing technological demands and evolving trends within the iGaming industry?

DP: Our recommender system’s architecture is highly flexible, making it easy for us to enhance it with new, relevant models according to changing technological demands. Moreover, this remarkable flexibility facilitates the execution of numerous A/B tests – a process vital for continually enhancing the system’s performance.

SBC News: As we all know, the iGaming industry is becoming increasingly competitive. But from an operator standpoint, how can a personalised platform from GR8 Tech ensure that they stand out from the crowd?

DP: Without automated processes and personalised features driven by ML models, operators would have to manually organise games based on their individual preferences. However, this approach might not always yield adequate results for players.

Using our GR8 Tech platform with a built-in Recommender, every instance of game-related activity data is analysed through machine learning models. As a result, personalised/trend recommendations are automatically generated for each player, increasing their engagement and inclination to choose the particular operator over all the others.

SBC News: And how does personalisation of the tech platform ultimately create a better player experience?

DP: Personalised experiences cater to individual preferences, making players feel more engaged with the platform. Customised recommendations, content and offers can make players more likely to stay and interact.

Recommender shows the particular casino player the games they already played, games similar to what they played, and trending ones. Furthermore, in the case of bettors, Recommender analyses factors such as played/similar teams, preferred sports, team popularity, and current trends. This analysis helps to present the most relevant content to players which, in turn, increases their engagement in the process and creates more memorable experiences.

SBC News: How does GR8 Tech plan to position itself as the ‘go-to’, long-term partner for betting and gaming companies looking to establish themselves as a leading force within the industry?

DP: As a lifetime partner, we aim at fostering strong, enduring partnerships with iGaming operators. Unlike many competitors who might take a broad-brush approach, we delve deep into creating bespoke offerings for each client. That’s why we limit the number of clients we take on – we want to dedicate our utmost attention to ensuring unparalleled service for each partner.

And while our formal entry into the market was relatively recent, our foundation is built on the vast experience of our team and long-standing relationships with our clients. We don’t just introduce solutions and products; we refine them based on real-world experiences and continuous feedback.

This ensures that our offerings are always at the forefront of the industry. And while we’re on the topic of credentials, it’s hard not to mention our recent nominations for the SBC and SiGMA Awards for our GR8 Sportsbook, further validating our commitment to excellence.

So, when we say about being a lifetime partner for our clients, it’s not a figure of speech – it’s a dedication and a promise, based on our blend of client-centric ethos, technological expertise and industry recognition.

GR8 Tech will be exhibiting at the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona, which takes place from 19-21 September. Pop by their stand CG414 to find out more about platform personalisation.