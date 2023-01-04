SBC News BtoBet: is the European market all ‘doom and gloom’?

BtoBet: is the European market all ‘doom and gloom’?

Erin-Marie Gallagher January 4, 2023 Europe, Features, Latest News, Slider Images Comments Off on BtoBet: is the European market all ‘doom and gloom’?

Over the course of the last decade, a large number of European markets have embraced the possibility of a regulated gambling industry. But with increasing regulatory pressure on topics such as anti-money laundering, player protection and know-your-customer, is the European market about to experience a period of ‘doom and gloom’? 

BtoBet’s latest industry report addresses that very issue by looking at Europe’s journey to becoming the “epicentre of regulated betting and gambling activity” and the accelerated shift towards the online space. 

This focus on the digital space has been particularly evident since the pandemic, said the firm, with mobile betting being the key driver for growth in the space. 

BtoBet referenced data from VIXIO which showed that 22 online gambling markets across Europe – each of which have displayed “varying levels of maturity and year-on-year growth” – had surpassed the €100m barrier in terms of annual regulated online GGR.

The report reads: “Over the last years the European market has evolved in such a way that nowadays many European governments have introduced local licensing frameworks to regulate online gambling. 

“This has de facto brought the “dot.com” grey market activity under the direct supervision of local regulators. This shift has undeniably transformed Europe into the global focal point of locally-licensed online gambling, greatly reducing unregulated and illegal activity in the continent.

“A consequence of this shift in regulatory approach has been a steady increase in transparency and disclosure with regard to jurisdictional online market data, which is collated and reported by regulatory bodies on a quarterly or annual basis.”

In the report, BtoBet draws particular attention to nine markets: the UK, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland and Spain. 

The platform provider discusses recent regulatory developments in each of the jurisdictions and the most popular betting products as it breaks down the regulatory status of different verticals. 

You can download the full report HERE

Tags

Check Also

SBC News IMG ARENA: growing rights holders’ reach in the data age of sport

IMG ARENA: growing rights holders’ reach in the data age of sport

Having secured a monumental deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) earlier this year, IMG ARENA …

EGBA: 2021 sees ‘significant rebound’ in European land-based sector

EGBA: 2021 sees ‘significant rebound’ in European land-based sector

The European gambling sector has stabilised in 2022, according to the European Gaming and Betting …

SBC News ECA appoints Tiina Siltanen as Vice Chair

ECA appoints Tiina Siltanen as Vice Chair

The European Casino Association (ECA) has elected Tiina Siltanen to serve as Vice Chair of …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies