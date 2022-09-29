Sportradar strengthens cricket betting offering with CPL addition

Share Facebook

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has become the latest governing body to partner with Sportradar, in a deal covering betting data rights and integrity.

NYSE sportstech group Sportradar has been named official data partner, official betting streaming partner and official integrity partner of the Hero CPL, Massy Women’s CPL and the SKYEXCH 6IXTY, under the terms of the contract.

The company will provide a wide range of data points from each CPL match, utilising its media and betting products and services and technical capabilities, as the firm seeks to bolster its position in the €80bn global cricket betting market.

A sports safeguarding element will also be covered by Sportradar Integrity Services, which will use its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to identify irregular betting patterns, with any instances investigated by its integrity team and reported to the CPL.

Eric Conrad, Sportradar’s Managing Director Strategic Partnerships and Content, Sportradar, said: “This partnership will increase the Caribbean Premier League’s visibility around the world and contribute to its continual growth by connecting it with 2.5bn cricket fans globally through Sportradar’s global customer network.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support the League and its athletes in reaching a new, global audience.”

Further terms of the agreement include the development of a Match Centre, with embeddable components for its websites, delivering live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, match summaries, scorecards and visual insights.

Aforementioned embeddable components include a match ticker, match listings and standings, whilst the ball-by-ball text commentary is automatically populated using artificial intelligence from collected live data.

Lastly, the company will offer audio visual streaming content from 38 CPL fixtures from the men’s and women’s tournaments, in addition to 19 matches in the men’s and women’s 6IXTY.

The agreement follows similar deals with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Ireland, Tamil Nadu Premier League, Cricket Scotland and The Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sportradar for the Hero Caribbean Premier League, Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League and SKYEXCH 6IXTY.

“Their unrivalled Match Centre gives fans the ability to follow matches from our tournaments wherever they are which is another way we can bring our fantastic supporters even closer to the action.”