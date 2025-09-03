Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Oddsgate is on a mission to solve what it believes are the three most significant challenges for operators, spanning regulation, technology, and market entry.

This is according to Tiago Almeida, Oddsgate CEO, who offers some insight into the company’s vision and objectives in an exclusive interview ahead of the SBC Summit Lisbon.

What elements of SBC Summit work so well for your organisation, and why is it important for you to be there this year?

SBC Summit brings together the entire global gaming industry in one place, which perfectly aligns with our international expansion strategy.

As a Portuguese company with strong roots in Lisbon, being at SBC Summit feels like a homecoming while simultaneously opening doors to global markets.

The event’s focus on regulated markets and compliance is particularly valuable to us, especially given our recent membership with ANJL and our success navigating complex regulatory environments such as Brazil and Romania.

The networking opportunities are unparalleled – it’s where we can connect with operators, regulators, and technology partners who share our vision for responsible, data-driven gaming solutions.

What’s your key objective at this year’s event and what are the main products/services you’ll be promoting?

Our primary objective is to showcase our company’s highly scalable and adaptable platform, which has proven worth in one of the world’s most challenging markets: Brazil.

We recently won the “Brazilian Market Breakthrough” award at the SiGMA Awards Americas 2025 for successfully supporting seven partner brands through Brazil’s regulatory compliance process.

We’ll promote our turnkey B2B solutions, including our modular, API-based platform covering sports betting, casino, live casino, and hybrid games. Our focus will be on demonstrating how our team’s combined 15+ years of experience translates into practical solutions for operators looking to enter regulated markets safely and efficiently.

What would you highlight as the biggest opportunity in the betting and gaming industry over the next couple of years?

Regulating major markets presents the most significant opportunity. Brazil’s regulated market alone is projected to reach BRL 50bn by 2029 (approximately US$8bn), and similar regulatory developments are underway across Latin America, Europe and other regions, which creates a substantial opportunity for operators who can effectively navigate compliance while delivering superior user experiences.

The shift from grey markets to regulated environments rewards companies prioritizing integrity, responsible gaming, and technological innovation, precisely where Oddsgate excels.

What elements of your business do you feel are best placed to take advantage of that opportunity?

Three key elements set us apart:

First, our proven regulatory compliance expertise – we’ve successfully guided seven brands through Brazil’s complex licensing process.

Second, our business intelligence-driven approach means we don’t just provide software; we provide benchmarks and insights that help operators make more intelligent and cost-efficient decisions.

Third, our modular, API-based architecture enables rapid adaptation to regulatory requirements without compromising stability or performance.

Our recognition for the second consecutive year as one of the best workplaces in Portugal demonstrates our ability to attract and retain top talent, which is crucial for sustained innovation.

What areas of the business should we be looking to for innovation in the next 12 months?

We’re focusing heavily on customer journey personalization and risk management tools that enhance player experience and operator profitability.

I’m happy to share that we are finalising Oddsgate’s first M&A, which will bring a superior level of gamification products to our existing and future clients.

This exciting addition, combined with enhanced business intelligence capabilities powered by machine learning algorithms, will predict player behaviour patterns and optimise engagement strategies with relevant content, ensuring players find precisely what they’re looking for with our operator partners.

We’re also developing advanced compliance tools that can adapt to real-time regulatory changes, reducing our partners’ operational burden. Additionally, we’re innovating in the responsible gaming space with proactive intervention systems that identify and address problem gambling behaviors before they escalate.

All these developments were areas we predicted and published in our #GateTo2050 study, and we’re pleased to see these innovations coming to fruition after such an exciting period of growth.

What new technology do you feel will have the biggest impact for stakeholders?

We’re aware of the new technologies, especially after our study. While many technologies are reshaping the B2B iGaming landscape, converging AI, business intelligence, and automation into a single, integrated ecosystem will have the most profound impact.

We’re already seeing a shift from reactive analytics to predictive modeling that understands players as individuals, anticipating their preferences, identifying behavioral risks, and optimising engagement in real time.

We’re talking better data and smarter decisions at scale.

Blockchain will also be transformative for transparent auditing, fraud prevention, and automated compliance via smart contracts. But even more disruptive is the ability to unify these innovations into seamlessly operating platforms, removing operator friction while elevating the player experience.

That’s what we’re building at Oddsgate: a platform that can incorporate new technologies and orchestrate them to deliver intelligence, agility, and compliance by design. That’s where the real value for stakeholders will be unlocked.

What core challenges do you help solve for your customers/partners?

We solve modern operators’ three most significant challenges: regulatory compliance complexity, data fragmentation, and market entry barriers.

Our turnkey solutions eliminate the technical and legal hurdles preventing operators from quickly entering new markets. We transform complex compliance requirements into automated processes, reducing risk and operational costs.

Our business intelligence platform consolidates data from multiple sources, providing operators with a unified source of truth for informed decision-making.

Essentially, we handle the technical and regulatory heavy lifting so our partners can focus on delivering great gaming experiences.

Who have you especially enjoyed working with over the past year (partner/client) and why?

While maintaining strict confidentiality agreements with our clients, our work with Brazilian operators has been gratifying. These partnerships challenged us to adapt our platform to one of the world’s most complex regulatory environments, and the success of these implementations directly led to our recent industry recognition.

Our collaborative approach made these relationships exceptional. We worked closely with operators to understand their unique challenges and co-developed solutions that benefit the entire industry ecosystem.

Can you tell us more specifically how you worked with that partner and how the relationship is developing?

Our approach with Brazilian partners involved deep integration at every level, from initial regulatory consultation through technical implementation and ongoing support. We provided end-to-end guidance through the licensing process, customised our platform to meet SIGAP/SPA requirements, and established local support teams for ongoing compliance monitoring.

These relationships have evolved from traditional vendor-client arrangements to strategic partnerships, where we’re now co-developing new features specifically for regulated markets. Brazil’s success has opened doors across Latin America, and several of these initial partners now serve as references for our expansion into other high-potential markets.

What are you hoping to learn from the conference at SBC Summit and which elements of the agenda will you be focusing on the most?

We’re particularly interested in regulatory developments across different jurisdictions and how technology can facilitate smoother market entries. The sessions on AI and machine learning applications in gaming will be crucial for developing our product roadmap. We also want to understand how other successful companies are scaling in regulated markets and what lessons we can apply to accelerate our growth trajectory.

September 15 will see SBC organise a groundbreaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/