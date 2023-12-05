Spotlight Sports Group unveils Smart View Racecard for deeper audience engagement

Share Facebook

Spotlight Sports Group (SSG), the dedicated provider of technology, content, and media services for sports betting, has developed a brand new race card powered by the Racing Post.

Branded ‘Smart View’, SSG’s new race card aims to transform the traditional approach to racing bettors’ experience with race cards, making it more appealing to new and existing audiences.

The new race card has been introduced to over 900 retail betting shops owned by Entain (Ladbrokes Coral). Smart View has also been featured in the print edition of Racing Post, with the digital version to follow in the coming weeks.

The launch of Smart View follows research and focus group testing on a group of 145 participants, which detailed positive feedback as 93% of users stated their preference for using Smart View, indicating strong audience approval.

SSG’s Retail Director, Alan Pepperell, discussed the goal of Smart View, explaining: “The main purpose of developing the Smart View race card was to create an appealing option for an audience that finds traditional race cards daunting.

“Smart View offers a simple way of enabling bettors to make an informed betting decision rather than just guessing, but without requiring them to decipher a lot of fairly unintuitive symbols and abbreviations.”

Enhancing audience engagements, the design of Smart View was inspired by popular video games like FIFA and Football Manager, to resonate with a younger or less experienced audience.

Moving forward, Smart View race cards will be available in both retail and digital environments in the new year, with the aim of being able to educate both existing racing bettors and consumers who are new to betting on the sport.

SSG’s new media product was backed by Entain’s Transformation and Experience Director, Leo Walker, who detailed: “The traditional form layout for horseracing is complex. It is a barrier to entry for a novice, and we hope to attract new customers to the sport through simplifying the complex world of horse form.”