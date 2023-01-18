EveryMatrix wins Hungarian tender to revamp TippmixPro

Share Facebook

EveryMatrix has secured a major commercial initiative, having won the public tender to serve as the lead sports betting software provider of Szerencsejáték, the operating firm of the Hungarian state lottery.

Awarded the tender, EveryMatrix will be charged with building a new end-to-end advanced sports betting product for TippmixPro, Szerencsejáték’s online sportsbook brand.

All functions and components of TippmixPro will be upgraded by integrating the OddsMatrix sportsbook platform and accompanying data feeds to ensure productivity, security and scalability for the brand’s loyal customers.

Szerencsejáték, Sports Betting Director, Zoltán Horváth, welcomed EveryMatrix as a new technology partner: “We are very pleased to have agreed terms with EveryMatrix following a thorough and highly competitive tender process and we’re confident we have selected an ideal partner.

“We have ambitious plans to extend and enhance our sports betting offering at a time of market regulation to create the ultimate entertainment experience for Hungarian players and we firmly believe we will achieve this through this partnership.”

Established in 1991 Szerencsejáték is recognised as Hungary’s biggest gambling group, sanctioned by the government to sell lottery and sports betting services via its network of 7,700 nationwide sales points.

As such, Szerencsejáték, becomes EveryMatrix’s sixth global lotteries partner in which the tech group has existing agreements with Norsk Tipping, OPAP Greece, The Malta National Lottery and Veikkaus Finland.

EveryMatrix leadership highlighted the importance of the partnership that will help Szerencsejáték enhance its investment in Hungarian “community, cultural, social, health and sporting initiatives’.

The firm operates to return ‘approximately two-thirds of its net gaming revenue – in the form of taxes, fees, contributions, dividends – to the state budget to finance public projects.”

Stian Hornsletten, CCO of EveryMatrix, said: “Winning Szerencsejáték contract ahead of many of our competitors, yet again underlines the quality of our technology solutions, services, and expertise across multiple elements, from sportsbook and player account management to bonusing, payments and affiliate management.

“Operations are weighted highly within large-scale agreements such as this and I’m particularly pleased that our operational quality and experience shone through. We are delighted to be working in partnership with SZRT and look forward to supporting them in their digital journey this year and beyond.”