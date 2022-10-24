FSB renews ‘hugely rewarding’ Rubik Talent partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

B2B sportsbook supplier FSB Technology has extended its partnership with Rubik Talent, an igaming-focused recruitment and talent cultivation agency.

The updated agreement will focus on supporting technology skills and career promotion for graduates from underrepresented groups, involving technical education via the Rubik Talent Academy.

This will be followed by a two-year supported graduate programme within FSB’s global operations, with this year’s partnership seeing the integration of three Full Stack Software Engineers and one Business Analyst into the firm’s team.

Rubik’s new additions to FSB will work to support communication between the provider’s external partners and internal stakeholders, focusing on the technology team and business development.

“Partnering with Rubik Talent last year has been a hugely rewarding experience for us all at FSB,” remarked Michaela Bonomini, FSP CPO.

“Our 2021 graduates have flourished in our unique environment and accrued a wide range of skills and experience that they have transferred into their day to day roles here.

“We remain passionate about investing in young, diverse tech talent and cementing our relationship with Rubik Talent for another two years illustrates that commitment. We wish Bruna, Tanya, Lara and Harry all the best in their FSB journey.”

The four new hires – Bruna Moura, Tanya Gomwe, Lara Namiq and Harry Turp – will begin working at FSB on 8 November, after a 10-week long ‘educational bootcamp’ covering software engineering, professional development and igaming domain knowledge.

This programme has included Sportsbook and Online Casino Management – FSB currently supports the sports betting and igaming operations of a range of firms, having most recently struck agreements with Olympic Entertainment and Bet Central.

Moving forward, FSB aims to support its new unior technologists into professional roles in igaming, developing skills and providing ‘long term careers’ in the industry.

Robin MacDonald, Managing Partner for Rubik Talent, said: “We are excited to again be partnering with FSB Technology in support of diverse technology skills and careers. There needs to be more done to promote young tech skills for high-tech companies across the UK.

“Skills development also requires resources and commitment and we’re thrilled that FSB Tech are like-minded in this approach and continuing to support the next generation of skills and talent.

“We look forward to watching the careers of these young technologists grow and development over the next two years.’’