Xtremepush links with Sportradar’s Vaix for AI enhancement

Seeking to strengthen its customer retention tech capabilities, Xtremepush has signed an agreement with Vaix, a Sportradar subsidiary.

The customer engagement platform, which focuses on player retention for sports betting and gaming, will utilise Vaix’s AI solutions to provide operators with better technical capabilities.

By partnering, the two firms have set out a goal of assisting firms with identifying high-value bettors and those ‘at risk of churn’, with AI-backed insights informing marketing strategies.

“We are absolutely delighted to have teamed up with Vaix,” remarked Robbie Sexton, Director of Partnerships at Xtremepush.

“Our two platforms complement each other greatly, giving operators access to a wide variety of tools to communicate more effectively with their players by having a deeper understanding of their behaviour and sending messages that mean more to them.

“We look forward to a long, fruitful relationship and are excited to see how the technologies develop as we collaborate further.”

Specific operational details of the partnership will see Vaix combine its customer insights with Xtremepush’s real-time, multichannel solutions, improving bettor engagement ‘on the right channels at the right time on a personalised level’.

Messaging, offers and content tailored to users’ personal interests and wagering behaviour are sent out based on AI-generated marketing information, with enhanced engagement as the end goal.

Ultimately, the firms hope to bolster operators’ abilities to adjust marketing strategies and serve ‘more appropriate and timely’ content in order to improve bettor and player engagement and increase customer lifetime value.

The agreement marks the second major partnership Xtremepush has signed with a focus on strengthening engagement capabilities in the past month, following on from a deal with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG).

Jay Kanabar, Chief Operating Officer at Vaix, said: “As the sports betting and gaming industry matures, operators are turning to increasingly sophisticated services to help them achieve growth.

“Connecting our AI and predictive capabilities with Xtremepush’s ability to deliver real-time, multichannel campaigns enables operators to communicate with players on a much more personal level and enhance the sports betting experience.

“This integration has the power to generate meaningful growth for both businesses by adding considerable value to both new and existing clients.”