Targeting an enhancement of the customer retention offering available to betting operators, Xtremepush and Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) have signed a partnership agreement.

The two sportsbook and igaming solutions providers intend to enable ‘deep segmentation and personalisation’ for customer engagement, using a real-time engine and data synchronisation between the two firms.

Specific objectives of the partnership include driving player retention, raising lifetime value and increasing operators’ share of wallet. The duo seek to boost bet and deposit spend and ROI by enhancing bookmakers’ engagement with their customers.

“This new strategic partnership with Gaming Innovation Group is a really exciting one for us,” remarked Robbie Sexton, Head of Partnerships at Xtremepush.

“Our platforms’ functionality naturally complements each other and provides an excellent opportunity for both companies to create and deliver relevant, rewarding, and exciting experiences for customers across the globe.”

Specifics of the integration between the two firms’ respective solutions include a full range of functionality offerings such as player profiles, developed to leverage real-time and ‘actionable’ data for personalised campaigns.

GiG and Xtremepush have both brought their respective experience of betting and gaming marketing to the collaboration, with the latter using its functionality to create one-to-one player experiences and a live sporting feeds module.

Meanwhile, GiGs platform – used by the likes of Kings Media’s King Billy casino brand in Ontario – will be used to strengthen customer experience in tandem with Xtremepush’s customer data and engagement platform tools.

Xtremepush – which secured betting firm kwiff as a client shortly after the integration – sees the GiG partnership as ‘a natural step to take’ to achieve its objective of providing ‘relevant, timely communications to players’.

“With our industry growing from strength to strength, we’re acutely aware of the need to deliver agile and nimble technology that will allow us to stay ahead of the market,” said Martin Collins, Director of Business Development at GiG.

“The addition of Xtremepush’s data understanding and multi channel delivery capabilities to our platform further enhances our ability to generate meaningful value, growing a loyal customer base and expanding commerciality.”