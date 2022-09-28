Fast Track supports Betika’s pan-African ambitions

Share Facebook

Betika has partnered with Fast Track, integrating the B2B gaming solutions supplier’s automated, personalised player engagement tools.

Specifically, Fast Track’s CRM solution will be utilised by Betika to enhance player engagement, whilst the platform was also selected for its ‘ease of use’.

The solution incorporates the Fast Track Lifecycles tool, designed to easily set up multi-channel automations, with an additional built-in segmentation model for ‘precise targeting’ of customer retention campaigns.

Johaar Bassier, Global CRM Manager, Betika, said: “We’re delighted to find a solid CRM partner in Fast Track. Betika has player experience at the core of its values and working with Fast Track will assist us in developing this.”

Betika is active in 10 African countries, and aims to use an automation-driven CRM strategy to boost its player retention, having accumulated a ‘high volume of monthly players’ – with its founding nation of Kenya serving as the firm’s largest market.

The addition of Fast Track’s CRM capabilities will add to the company’s previous retention efforts, which have so far focused on delivering a strong player experience.

Meanwhile, the firm has also moved to bolster its visibility by investing in local sports via the ‘Betika Na Community’ initiative and sponsorship of Kenyan football team Sofapaka.

For Fast Track, the deal marks a further rollout of its CRM solutions with a multinational betting operator, following an agreement signed in July with Claymore Group sportsbook iBet.

Simon Lidzén, Co-Founder and CEO of Fast Track, said: “Betika’s specialised experience in Kenya and other African markets makes them an exciting operator to work with.

“They have big plans for how automated CRM will change their player engagement and we are happy they have chosen us to support them in this next phase of their journey.”