BETBY accelerates into 2025 with a GGR increase of 179%

BETBY has reported significant growth in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the first quarter of the year.

The B2B sportsbook platform attributed strong Q1 results to the number of active bettors across its partner network and total bets placed.

Overall sportsbook GGR rose by 179% compared to Q1 2024, fueled by the successful launch of new projects and the successful performance of some of the firm’s key existing clients.

Leonid Pertsovskiy, BETBY CEO, commented: “Our Q1 performance showcases the growing trust our clients have in BETBY and our ability to drive their business growth without ever compromising on quality.”

The supplier asserted that the numbers reflect the continued evolution of its sportsbook solution, the introduction of innovative new products and strategic partnerships.

This growth follows certain strategic initiatives led by BETBY’s commercial team, which the company states have ‘substantially’ expanded its global footprint.

During the same period, the number of active players increased by 20% year-on-year, while the total number of bets placed rose by 65%.

Rising contribution from esports

On top of sportsbook growth, BETBY Games also added to the success of the supplier’s Q1 results. The platform registered a 203% GGR increase resulting from a 37% growth in active players and 64% increase in placed bets.

This led to BETBY Games’ share of the supplier’s GGR for Q1 2025 standing at 12%.

“These results reflect the strength of our long-term investments in product innovation, team excellence, and strategic partnerships,” Pertsovskiy added.

Continuing to strive for further growth, this week BETBY revamped its sportsbook offering by adding insights for esports to its Betting Tips feature.

The new update introduces even more betting tips coverage for the igaming market, delivering data-driven insights to bettors for a more refined and informed decision making.

Betting Tips – part of BETBY’s AI Labs suite of tools – is powered by relevant information regarding popular esports titles such as Counter-Strike, including latest news and key team and player stats.