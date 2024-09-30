SBC News Benfica prioritises Mozambique and Angola in 888Africa deal
Benfica prioritises Mozambique and Angola in 888Africa deal

888Africa has become the new official sports betting and online gaming partner of SL Benfica for Mozambique and Angola. 

The operator’s branding will now be visible at all matches at the Sport Lisboa e Benfica Stadium

Christopher Coyne, CEO of 888AFRICA, mentioned that Benfica has a substantial fan base in Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa, making it the “perfect partner” for the betting brand.

“In Mozambique and Angola – two key markets for us – Benfica is one of the most followed clubs, and we are confident that this partnership will unlock more growth opportunities for us,” he added. 

“We look forward to creating unique and engaging Benfica-led content, while introducing more fans in Africa to our market-leading betting and gaming propositions. We hope to play our part in supporting another successful season for the club.”

Furthermore, 888AFRICA will collaborate with the club to create unique and engaging content for football fans and launch various competitions and prizes, including match tickets, signed kits and footballs. 

The club has stated that this partnership aims to enhance opportunities for fans to connect with the Portuguese side. 

Miguel Bento, Commercial and Marketing Director of the SL Benfica Group, added: “We are pleased to announce this partnership with 888AFRICA, a prominent company in the betting industry in key markets such as Mozambique and Angola. These regions represent an important part of our global strategy as Benfica continues to expand its reach beyond Europe. 

“This collaboration not only strengthens our presence in Africa but also brings us closer to our passionate fan base in this region. We believe that this partnership will offer new and exciting opportunities to get involved in Africa and we hope to achieve great results together.”

Like many football clubs, Benfica has a long history of working with the gambling industry. 

Earlier this year, the club and sports betting brand Betano agreed to a three-year extension of their partnership, lasting until the 2026/27 season. This deal saw Betano remain as Benfica’s official sleeve sponsor.

