888Africa has signed a three-year contract with Sportingtech, aiming to further enhance its sports betting proposition across several African markets.

With the contact’s inception in 2022, the first three years of their partnership solidified the presence of both companies on the continent by driving innovation in sports betting and casino experience.

888Africa saw its customer base in core African markets grow by more than 800% over that period alone.

Christopher Coyne, CEO of 888Africa, said: “Sportingtech has been a key part of our African success in Mozambique. 888 is now number one for market share in Mozambique and without doubt the Sportingtech Platform has been a part of this result.

“The Platform has proven to be stable and high performing, we’ve made big strides in the partnership over the last while and I cannot speak highly enough about Tom Ustunel, Colin McDonagh and the whole team as partners.”

888Africa has seen a rapid expansion of its operations over the last few years. A significant milestone in this journey became the acquisition of prominent player BetLion back in 2023.

The company is focusing on markets with prevalent football fandom audiences. These include Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zambia – which have a combined population of over 234 million people.

As part of the renewed agreement, the company will leverage Sportingtech’s latest platform technology, benefiting from an updated sportsbook and casino UI/UX experience that promises to drive engagement and boost performance even further.

Upgrades to the UI include enhanced customisation to better promote features like Custom Events and BetBuilder across the sportsbook interface. Customers now also have access to improved transparency and control over their betting history.

Anthony Murphy, Commercial Director at Sportingtech, concluded: “This renewal shows the value of doing things properly – understanding local markets, building solid tech foundations, and working in true partnership.

“We’ve built a strong relationship with the team at 888Africa and are ready to keep pushing their growth further.”