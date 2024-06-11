FSB powers OctoBet as operator makes UK debut

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sports betting platform provider FSB has announced the signing of OctoBet, an operator making its debut in the UK market.

As FSB strengthens its position in the UK market, the company will power OctoBet through its “expertly managed” and “high performing” sportsbook along with its comprehensive casino aggregation product and end-to-end Player Account Management platform solution.

The operator has now launched and is live in time for the Euro 2024 kick-off, which is being held in Germany and begins this Friday.

Lei Zhong Wang, OctoBet CEO, explained that the company has bold plans to play an active role in the “challenging UK market”.

“To enable this, it is essential that we are partnered with a platform that understands the territory, delivers our players a compelling product proposition and provides expert operational support to my team,” he said.



“FSB’s deep experience in the UK market is well recognised in the industry and they are the natural platform partner for us to kick start our exciting growth journey.”

The partnership will also see OctoBet benefit from FSB’s UK-facing products, including an always-on, proprietary pricing-led horse racing offering, a pre-packed and DIY football Bet Builder solution and a ‘white paper friendly’ platform compliance tools.



This news comes not long after the supplier signed a deal with multi-media brand SuperSportBet for the South African market earlier this year.

On its continued company expansion, Russell Colvin, Global Channel Partner Manager at FSB, added: “We are thrilled to welcome OctoBet to our growing list of global platform partners.

“From the initial brief, the team at OctoBet made it clear they required a contemporary, compliant and competitive UK market facing sportsbook and casino proposition. Our selection as the platform provider to execute this project is a clear testament to our decade-long success in the UK and clearly cements our reputation as the sportsbook specialists.

“OctoBet will now benefit from industry-leading experience in horse racing trading operations and our suite of contemporary sportsbook products headlined by the recently launched Pre-Packed Bet Builder.”