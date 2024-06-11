Altenar first to offer Kero Gaming’s micro-betting product

Share Facebook

Altenar has announced that it will be the first partner to offer Kero Gaming’s micro-betting offering to customers.

Kero described how the micro-betting product utilises a recommendation engine that runs on proprietary algorithms, creating a ‘curated and personalised’ market selection tailored to the needs of players.

Altenar Director of Operations, Antonis Karakousis, said: “Micro-betting is the future of sports betting, but it requires robust and sophisticated technology, well-architected frameworks and rock-solid processes to overcome the challenges.

“This is why we chose Kero; we are confident they will best serve our global customers’ needs on a local level and optimise their potential.”

Meanwhile, Kero’s football markets are set to become available through Altenar ahead of the 2024 Euros, which begins this weekend, with additional markets including basketball, baseball and American football to follow.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a distinguished company. At Kero, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering the best in-game micro-market experiences.

“Altenar’s top-tier sportsbook platform makes them the ideal partner to help propel our global growth and continue our tradition of excellence.”

In further company news, last week Altenar also partnered with esports betting provider DATA.BET to deliver advanced customisable esports solutions to globally licenced operators.

DATA.BET will now provide the sportsbook and igaming software provider with ‘fully-tailored’ odds and live score feeds from official sources on more than 30 esports disciplines and 2000+ markets, as well as introducing advanced new features.