Keeping up the pace on its Greek marketing strategy, Betsson has signed an agreement with the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) to become title sponsor of the Greek Cup.

The flagship sportsbook brand of the Stockholm-listed, Malta-based international betting operator Betsson Group, Betsson has been active in Greece since 2011 and was one of the first to gain a licence under a new framework introduced in 2021.

This Greek activity has been underpinned by an extensive sports marketing strategy, the latest extension of which via its new deal with the HFF has seen Betsson named Greek Cup title sponsor for the next three years.

Ronni Hartvig, Betsson Commercial Director, said: “We are incredibly proud to support the Greek Cup, further solidifying our long-term investment and commitment to Greek sports.

“I’ve had the privilege to witness the commendable and inspiring efforts of the Betsson Greece team. Their strategic approach seamlessly blends sports support with a series of initiatives aimed at actively engaging not only fan bases but also the broader society. This holistic approach has resonated well throughout the region.”

As mentioned above, Betsson has been active regarding sports marketing. Thanos Marinos, the firm’s Greece Managing Director, explained to SBC Leaders that Betsson is ‘doing things differently’ via its partnerships with the WRC Rally Acropolis and amateur football.

The company’s most high-profile sponsorship activities include a long-standing partnership with the Super League 2, the second division of football – renewed in November last year – and Greek Basketball League (GBL) team AEK BC.

Panagiotis Mpaltakos, the HFF President, remarked: “We welcome Betsson as the naming sponsor of the Hellenic Cup for the next three years. We are pleased to have reached this agreement, through which HFF gains a strong partner in its ongoing effort to enhance the Cup.

“Consequently, we create a strong partnership that will bring benefits for the organisation and the tournament. This reflects our commitment to the continuous improvement of HFF events, and in this case, the Cup, which is an institution with a very long history and prestige in which all teams have the opportunity to distinguish themselves.”