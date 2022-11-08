SBC News Betsson pursues goal of supporting sports in Greece with Super League 2

Betsson has extended its sponsorship of the second division of Greek professional football, which will continue to be named the Betsson Super League 2.

The operator has outlined that it will be present at the 30 team’s stadiums by offering ‘fun and entertainment’ to fans.

Thanos Marinos, Managing Director for Betsson.gr, commented: “Betsson Super League 2 is one of our favourite sponsorships, as it allows us to support an event that geographically covers the entirety of Greece and consists of teams and football players who go all in to become champions!

“This is the second year that the Betsson Super league 2 will feature Betsson’s colours. We are excited, and we are not alone – the organising body, the League’s president Leonidas Leoutsakos, and all the teams are geared up to make this season one to remember and to uphold the virtue of fair play throughout the competition.

“All of us at Betsson wish a good league to all the players participating in the Betsson Super league 2 and we are eagerly awaiting to be with the fans in the football stadiums.”

Betsson continues in its aim of actively supporting Greek football, as well as general sports in the country, as the deal stretches throughout the 2022-2023 season.

Last month, the group reported consecutive ‘best ever’ quarters ahead of the FIFA World Cup to close an anticipated record-breaking 2022. Publishing its Q3 trading update, Betsson generated group revenues of €200m, up 18% on 2021 results of €170m, and headline growth saw year-to-date revenues stand at €556m (YTD2021: €500m).

Furthermore, period trading was bolstered by the early start of the European football season, which helped the group’s Sportsbook unit achieve the milestone of +€1bn in total wagers across all markets.

