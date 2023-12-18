Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The Pools has enlisted Xtremepush to optimise its marketing channels and customer acquisition and retention strategy in support of its ongoing digital transformation.

In 2023, the century-old business formerly known as The Football Pools rebranded to The Pools (thepools.com), launching its new app, website, and new games suite.

Adopting a new digitally-led, player-centric approach, The Pools will utilise Xtremepush’s leading customer engagement platform powered by a real-time customer data platform (CDP) to optimise its customer engagement and ROI marketing capacities.

The partnership will see The Pools utilise Xtremepush’s industry-tailored suite of optimised and automated CRM and CDP tools to enhance marketing campaigns with customised messages and actions.

Steve Talbot, Chief Commercial Officer at The Pools, said: “Xtremepush’s unified platform is a real game-changer when it comes to activation, retention, CRM, and loyalty, and we are delighted to be the first company to fully integrate it.

“The Pools is such an iconic and well-loved brand in Britain, which is something we are building upon as we create an accessible hub for the modern-day gaming player who is looking for big wins from small stakes.”

Xtremepush is set to enhance The Pools’ gaming offerings by delivering tailor-made, exclusive F2P gaming options, thereby solidifying a comprehensive omnichannel experience.

The first F2P game The Pools will launch following on from the deal will be Football Squares, a bingo-style scratchcard covering a series of football events on a given day. The Pools will receive real-time triggers and insights through Xtremepush’s CRM platform to gain truly measurable F2P data.

The Pools is one of the first customers to sign up for the fully unified platform since Xtremepush’s acquisition of Thunderbite in September 2023, a deal designed to redefine customer engagement and loyalty in the iGaming industry.

Welcoming The Pools as a new partner, Rob Pryce, Chief Revenue Officer at Xtremepush, said: “This deal with The Pools is hugely significant for Xtremepush, as one of the first agreements to integrate our fully unified platform since we acquired Thunderbite earlier this year.

“The Pools is a truly iconic brand, and we are honored to be working with them at this vital stage of their lifecycle where they are digitally transforming their business.

“We share the same values when it comes to a customer-focused approach, and the potential of the bespoke F2P games we are creating, which are fully integrated into our CRM platform, are incredibly exciting, for both companies.”