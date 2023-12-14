Soft2Bet launches Don.ro betting site in Romania

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Soft2Bet has officially launched its Don.ro brand in Romania, powered by the operator’s online casino and sportsbook platform.

The new site will utilise Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) – the group’s gamification technology that drives engagement, volumes and revenues.

Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer of Soft2Bet, commented: “We are proud to introduce Don.ro to the vibrant Romanian gaming community.”

Representing the group’s first foray into the Romanian market, the company has stated its intention to ‘set a new benchmark’ for online gaming in the region.

“Our mission is to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, and Don.ro embodies that vision,” Zuckerberg continued. “We’re confident that it will become the go-to platform for players seeking quality, variety, and excitement.”

In detail, Don.ro will provide unique online sports betting and gaming products to Romanian players. The company is operated by Balkanix Limited and its proprietary platform licensed by ONJN, the Romanian gambling regulator.

Don.ro’s sports betting product has promised ‘exceptional odds’ across a multitude of sports events, while its casino products offer an extensive selection of over 1200 slot games, table games and live dealer experiences.

“The platform’s welcome bonuses are designed to cater to both sports bettors and casino enthusiasts,” Soft2Bet concluded in a statement.

In a recent interview with SBC News, Styliana Kalogreadou, Head of B2B Marketing at Soft2Bet, discussed how the company has dealt with its expansion into multiple global markets as well as its approach to Motivational Engineering and how this differentiates the firm from the competition.

“We are in a state of constant evolution and development at Soft2Bet, so maintaining the momentum that comes with our expansion is something that we are used to,” she explained.

“The other point to note is that regulation is non-negotiable these days. Having a regulated footprint is a key strategic action point for Soft2bet, that means getting licensed and planning for work in those regulated jurisdictions.

“The landscape is changing; if you are going to remain competitive, you must be able to offer regulated markets to potential customers.

“That is why we have obtained B2B and B2C licences in Italy, Romania, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Malta and Sweden and are going through the regulatory process in Germany, Portugal, New Jersey and Ontario in Canada.”