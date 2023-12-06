Betway to personalise outputs across multiple regions with Twenty3

Share Facebook

Betway has officially joined sports data company Twenty3’s portfolio of international media and betting partners.

The operator will utilise Twenty3’s Content Toolbox in various different regions and languages, including English, Italian, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese, while the company’s technology is also being used to engage with customers across Betway Africa.

A Betway spokesperson said: “Creating consistent, branded content but with an ability to personalise our outputs across multiple regions and teams is an important consideration.

“We were impressed by Twenty3’s willingness to deliver a solution that satisfied our various language requirements. We are delighted with the flexibility and creativity this now offers us.”

Meanwhile, along with the recent roll-out of a Japanese version of the Twenty3 software, Betway’s social media and content teams will become the first to benefit from this ‘unique’ football data graphics application.

Twenty3’s Toolbox ensures that Betway can maximise its data and produce insightful content in an instant, from visualisations and predictive insights, to statistical queries.

Andrew Cox, Co-CEO at Twenty3, highlighted how sports betting operators are able to create value from these tools and technologies across international regions.

“Content strategy is an important consideration and point of difference for operators, allowing them to creatively increase turnover through any combination of improved customer engagement, marketing or search engine optimisation,” Cox continued.

“The convergence of media and betting organisations in terms of their content creation activities, allied to the global appeal of football, makes Twenty3 the perfect enabler of improved data-led storytelling and customer acquisition.”