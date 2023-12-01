DSWV claims full-house as ODDSET joins trade body

Share Facebook

Deutscher Sportwettenverband (DSWV) has accomplished a major directive for its trade body, as ODDSET Sportwetten joins its association representing the interests of German bookmakers.

The addition of ODDSET as a new member will see DSWV represent all betting businesses licensed in Germany, since the launch of the Fourth Interstate Market (GlüNeuRStv), on 1 July 2021.

DSWV noted: “ODDSET’s membership represents an important step for the sports betting industry in Germany because for the first time all relevant betting providers – whether private or state-owned – are representing their interests jointly.”

Founded in 1999, ODDSET served as the fixed-odds betting portal of the Bavaria State Lottery. During the 2000s, ODDSET’s offering was expanded across the Bavaria Lottery’s retail network to service the states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt, and Schleswig-Holstein.

In 2013, ODDSET launched its comprehensive online sportsbook offering new betting markets. ODDSET revamped its sportsbook in 2023 with the new website, oddset.de, and a dedicated betting app.

ODDSET joins DSWV membership as the trade body continues to urge German stakeholders and Bundesländer (federal states) to demand urgent changes to the GlüNeuRStv market, protecting consumers against an increasing exposure to black market operators.

Last week, DSWV endorsed the findings of the ‘Schnabl Report’ which revealed that ‘around half of the online gaming activity in Germany takes place on illegal platforms’.

The report’s findings were rejected by the Glücksspiel (GGL), the Federal Authority for German Gambling, which stands by its assessment that exposure is limited to 2-to-4% of the current marketplace.

2024 will see German gambling undertake a critical revision as the GGL and Bundesländer settle on terms to amend the German advertising code regulating gambling advertising and marketing conduct.