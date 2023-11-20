Betsson’s StarCasinò Sport expands Italian sports footprint

Share Facebook

StarCasinò Sport has been revealed as the new kit sponsor of SS Juve Stabia for the 2023/24 season.

The deal sees Betsson Group-owned sports entertainment site further strengthen its presence in southern Italy, after previously becoming a partner of SSC Napoli in Serie A, Palermo FC in Serie B and ACR Messina in Serie C.

Stefano Tino, Managing Director of StarCasinò Sport, said: “We are really proud to have closed this agreement with such an important Club: the foundation of the Stabia Sporting Club dates back to 1907.

“A centuries-old history of passion and love for yellow and blue, distinctive colours also of the city, and which still today is passed down from generation to generation.

“It will be a wonderful journey to discover this reality which is a great example of sportsmanship for all of us: we can’t wait to start this new adventure together with the Club and this splendid territory.”

The collaboration came shortly prior to the Serie C side’s derby against Sorrento yesterday, with Stabia currently top of Italy’s third tier.

“A historic agreement, a source of pride for our entire organisation,” added President of SS Juve12 Stabia, Andrea Langella. “S.S. Juve Stabia continues in the process of enhancing its image, aiming to achieve its true goal of becoming an international entity.

“This agreement is the result of significant ongoing planning and effort. We will work side by side to develop alternative communication processes, creating new formats that will allow fans to better understand our players and our club.”

Last month, StarCasinò Sport also signed a two-year sponsorship of ACR Messina, as the betting firm made its debut in Serie C Lega Pro.

Now appearing on the Biancoscudati team kit for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 football seasons, the brand continues to expand its footprint across multiple levels of Italian sports.