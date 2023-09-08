Share Facebook

Rollbit has announced that it has become the official European betting partner of SSC Napoli.

Owned and operated by Curacao-based Bull Gaming N.V, the crypto casino and gambling company has said that the deal aims to elevate fan engagement and community interactions.

Sam Norman, Head of Partnerships at Rollbit, commented: “We are delighted to partner with one of the most iconic teams in world football, SSC Napoli. Gli Azzurri are one of the most beloved teams globally, and the team here at Rollbit are honoured to be a part of the family.

“We feel this is the perfect time to begin this journey together with SSC Napoli having famously just won the Scudetto, and as we begin to expand and establish ourselves as the most innovative and respected crypto gaming platform.

“We look forward to cheering SSC Napoli on this season as they look to retain the title and push for Champions League glory.”

Furthermore, the Serie A side praised Rollbit’s ‘innovative approach’ to online gaming, and detailed how this will align with Napoli’s ‘success on the football pitch’ to captivate fans from both territories.

Meanwhile, Tommaso Bianchini, Chief Revenue Officer at SSC Napoli, described Rollbit as an ‘ambitious stakeholder’ in the online sports betting industry.

He said: ”We share their ambition to perform at the top level and are both highly committed to treat our fans to ever more innovative experiences.

“This partnership fits perfectly with the club’s desire to establish itself as a leader brand in the international scene and further demonstrates the club’s constant quest to partner with cutting-edge brands like Rollbit.”

Meanwhile, Betsson Group’s StarCasino Sport platform has also recently enhanced its visibility in the Italian betting market and sports scene by becoming the ‘official infotainment partner’ of SSC Napoli.

The operator had a history of working with the Serie A club, having first partnered with the team between the 2022/23 seasons. When the deal was penned in July, Betsson stated that the partnership marks a ‘welcome return’ to working with the club, with a focus of fan engagement with Napoli supporters.